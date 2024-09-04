A TRIBUTE TO MR. DANNY MWALE – DEPUTY ZP SPOKESPERSON



The Media in Zambia bids farewell to an extraordinary journalist, friend, mentor, and Public Relations practitioner.



We remember Mr. Mwale not only as Deputy PR for the Police but a bridge between we the media and the Zambia Police.



Danny Mwale’s understanding of the historical dynamics between the police and the press coupled with his relentless, effortless pursuit to close the information gap made him a shining example of what a PR person must aspire to be.



Mr. Mwale greatly contributed to improving relations between we the media, the police and the public.



As his sunset has come, we hope the relationship between the Police Command and the media in Zambia shall continue growing and not diminish.



Ours is a noble profession, that needs a cordial working relationship between the police and media for the benefit of Zambia.



On behalf of all journalists in Zambia, we convey our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the entire Zambia Police command in Zambia.



Brenda Bukowa

Representing the Media and journalism fraternity in Zambia



03/09/2024