A UPND CONSTITUENCY BY ELECTION IN MUFURILA LOADING- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

A UPND CONSTITUENCY BY ELECTION IN MUFURILA LOADING

A second by election has about occured today.

UPND MP for Kankoyo in Mufurila district is likely to be be sent to prison for Contempt of Court which is a criminal offense. This is after he accused the former ACC board Chairman Musa Mwenye on his Facebook page that he connived with a Judge over the KCM credit payments. Mr Mwenye then filed for contempt of court and a ruling been made to send the MP to prison. Contempt is when the court officers of judges are callously disrespected.

Only this afternoon the Speaker of Parliament ruled that just a conviction for a criminal offense for an incumbent MP is valid enough by the national constitution to have their seat in Parliament declared vacant. This so happened this afternoon for the PF Kawambwa constituency MP Hon Nixon Chilangwa who was found guilty on Monday for a criminal offense and jailed for 5 years.

Status quo on Hon Mabeta is that the Court has given a green light to the plaintiff Musa Mwenye to start the process of sending him to jail. He will be given a chance to state why he can not be sent to prison for the particular contempt.

A contempt judgement has no avenue for Apeal. It’s a ruling of last resort or finality.

Lesa wamulinganya.

MBS23.07.2024