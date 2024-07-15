A US PHILANTHROPIST TO PUT A UNIVERSITY IN LUSAKA WEST ALONG MUMBWA ROAD.
Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA Chibamba Kanyama writes :
WASHINGTON – Mr. Mahesh S. Ranchhod, with deep affection for Kabwe, has mobilized money to put up a state-of-the-art university on Mumbwa road. 300 acres of land already been purchased and works starting any moment after approval of drawings.
He disclosed this last night at a function hosted by the Association of Zambians in Northern California (ZANC). A California based billionaire who is friend of Mr. Ranchhod is financing the project that will focus on agriculture, medicine, business and technology. The facility will also offer free eduxation for primary school education while the teachers and lecturers will receive salaries through the philanthropist so as to drive tuition fees down (tuition fees projected to be US$500 a year). It is likely those studying medicine will not pay any tuition fees provided they commit to work in rural areas!
I challenged the Zambia Diaspora community last night to connect with the Embassy so that such initiatives are appreciated by government.
This is a great move BUT has this philanthropist done the same to deprived black neighbourhoods with less good education? I must quickly state that he must have – charity begins at home but if NOT, what is so special about black Africans? Kabwe is a sad case and how I wish he could provide some of that money to help go after those mining criminals who made Kabwe a toxic town for our people. These so called investors should NOT be allowed to get away like that. If they mine a place, they should leave a place as they found it or as close to that so that it can be safe and habitable. Our leaders should put such clauses in mining contracts.