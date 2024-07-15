A US PHILANTHROPIST TO PUT A UNIVERSITY IN LUSAKA WEST ALONG MUMBWA ROAD.

Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA Chibamba Kanyama writes :

WASHINGTON – Mr. Mahesh S. Ranchhod, with deep affection for Kabwe, has mobilized money to put up a state-of-the-art university on Mumbwa road. 300 acres of land already been purchased and works starting any moment after approval of drawings.

He disclosed this last night at a function hosted by the Association of Zambians in Northern California (ZANC). A California based billionaire who is friend of Mr. Ranchhod is financing the project that will focus on agriculture, medicine, business and technology. The facility will also offer free eduxation for primary school education while the teachers and lecturers will receive salaries through the philanthropist so as to drive tuition fees down (tuition fees projected to be US$500 a year). It is likely those studying medicine will not pay any tuition fees provided they commit to work in rural areas!

I challenged the Zambia Diaspora community last night to connect with the Embassy so that such initiatives are appreciated by government.