A video showing doctors removing worms from the intestine of a reportedly sick person has gone viral.

In the video, the intestine tissue can be seen filled with Ascaris Lumbricoides.

Ascaris lumbricoides is a large parasitic worm that causes ascariasis in humans. A roundworm of the genus Ascaris is the most common parasitic worm in humans. An estimated 807 million–1.2 billion people are infected with A. lumbricoides.

The roundworm majorly infects humans via the fecal-oral route.

