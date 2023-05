A WIZARD DROPS IN LIVINGSTONE DAYLIGHT!!



A wizard dropped in Livingston around 13 hrs, his name is Mubita and he was on a mission fetching for pregnant women as they are one of the most wanted people in the Witchraft worId their Blood and that of a fetus or unborn baby attracts money, fortune and gives them Long life.



He did not mention where he is coming from coz he is still in a confused state

Mob wanted to k!ll him untiII police came to his rescue

Video Coming Soon

Credit: Zambia Online