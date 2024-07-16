A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to r@pe her fellow woman

A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to r@pe her fellow British woman in a bar toilet on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The alleged attacker, 35, is said to have followed a younger woman, 20, into the toilets of a bar in the town of Ialysos at around 1.30am on July 14, according to several local media outlets.

The 20-year-old woman, who reported the incident to local police claimed that the older woman approached her, before trying to force herself on her.

According to Mail Online, Police called the alleged perpetrator, who voluntarily came to the town’s police station with her own partner.

While the defendant denied the charges and presented her own version of events, the alleged victim handed the police her underwear, which is expected to be sent to a laboratory for examination.

Prosecutors have also taken a DNA sample from the alleged attacker, which will be sent to the Forensic Investigations Division of the Hellenic Police, Greece’s central law enforcement body.

The results of the tests are expected in the coming days, which will determine any upcoming legal actions.