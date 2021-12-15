A ZAMBIAN CITIZEN WRITES TO LUNGU OVER CONTINUED PARTICIPATION IN POLITICS



A Zambian Citizen Mr. Joseph Busenga has written to the Former Sixth Republican president Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to retire from active politics as he believes that the Former Head of State is still participating in active politics by way of holding on to the party presidency.



In his letter dated 14th December 2021, Mr Busenga has indicated that should Mr. Lungu continue participating in active politics after 7 days he shall then write to the relevant authorities.