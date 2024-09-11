AAAZ DIRECTOR HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF COLLABORATION BETWEEN GOVERNMENT AND CIVIL SOCIETY



Lusaka, Wednesday (September 10, 2024)



The Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia (AAAZ) Executive Director Chilufya Luchembe says he is happy that Government is working with Civil Society Organizations for the good of the country.



Mr Luchembe emphasized the significance of collaboration between government and civil society to advance development and improve community welfare.



He was speaking during a Community Engagement Meeting hosted by the Southern African Institute _for_ Policy and Research (SAIPAR) under its Zambia Legal Institute (ZambiaLII) Project. The theme of the meeting was “Empowering Citizens through Legal Information Awareness ”. The Community Engagement Meeting was held at the SAIPAR Muna Ndulo Campus in Lusaka.



“We are deeply grateful to the specialists for honouring our invitation. This is a very positive sign of collaboration, especially as we see government and civil society working together. We look forward to this engagement, knowing that we all share a common goal: to advance development in our country and achieve the best outcomes for the communities we serve,” he said.



The AAAZ Executive Director was happy to note that the meeting brought together a diverse group of participants, including young people, women, people living with disabilities, and community leaders.



Mr Luchembe highlighted the importance of these groups understanding and utilizing the legal frameworks and policies established by the government to ensure effective service delivery.



“We have targeted young people, women, and people living with disabilities to benefit from this engagement. They must understand how to use the legal frameworks and policies that the government has put in place to ensure that services are effectively provided,” he added.



The AAAZ Executive Director also expressed appreciation to the participants for their attendance and active involvement, noting the presence of community leaders and counselors as a testament to the commitment to community development.



“We are honoured by your presence and participation. Your involvement is vital as we work together to strengthen our communities and ensure accountability and transparency in service delivery,” he said.



Meanwhile, SAIPAR Project Manager Hope Mubanga highlighted the importance that SAIPAR places on building partnerships for the good of the country.



She noted that the workshop will contribute to strengthening citizen participation and community engagement in the respective communities.