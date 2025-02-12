A$AP Rocky Declines To Testify In Shooting Trial

A$AP Rocky has officially declined to testify in his shooting trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli.

Legal Affairs & Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff was in the Los Angeles courtroom where the trial continued on Tuesday (February 11), and revealed that Rocky opted to waive his right to share his side of things.

“Do you in fact waive your right to testify?” Judge Arnold asked him, to which he replied, “I do in fact, Your Honor.”

The trial is now coming to a close, as deliberations will begin on Thursday afternoon (February 13) following closing arguments that morning.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

As the judge told jurors in the courtroom after A$AP Rocky waived his right to testify, prosecutors must prove the gun was real. The rapper’s defense is that he was using a prop gun.

Fellow A$AP Mob members A$AP Lou and A$AP Twelvyy are among those who have testified to corroborate Rocky’s version of events.

During court on Friday (February 7), Twelvyy was called to the witness stand and asked by a prosecuting attorney what the letters in AWGE stood for.

AWGE is Rocky’s label and creative agency and the rapper has never publicly revealed what the initials stand for since its launch over a decace ago.

After Twelvyy avoided the question, Rocky, in a shock move, spoke up from the defense table and ordered Twelvyy to stay silent, telling him: “Don’t say it.”