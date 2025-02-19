A$AP Rocky found not guilty in assault case

Attorneys for the hip-hop artist and actor, who is the longtime partner of the singer and businesswoman Rihanna, had argued the weapon was a prop gun that only fired blanks. A$AP Rocky did not testify in the trial. Rihanna was present in the courtroom on Tuesday when the verdict was read.





After the verdict was announced, the rapper expressed his appreciation to the jury, saying, “Thank y’all for saving my life.”



Attorneys for Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, maintained that he got the gun from a music video set and carried it for security.





The incident was partially captured on surveillance video.



Investigators found no weapons or ammunition on scene, though Relli turned over shell casings he said he had recovered after the altercation.





The defense argued Relli is a man filled with “jealousy, lies and greed” who was motivated by financial interests to have Rocky charged with the shooting.





After the verdict Tuesday, LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement that while it was not the outcome they were hoping for, they respect the jury’s decision “and the integrity of our justice system.”





“Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence,” Hochman added. “Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community.” (CNN)