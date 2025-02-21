A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Promised To Name Their Next Child After His Lawyer

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have promised the rapper’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, that they will name their next child after him.

Tacopina, who represented Rocky in his recent shooting trial in which he was found not guilty, sat down with Extra on Wednesday (February 19) to discuss the highly-publicized case.

The attorney, who has previously represented Donald Trump, detailed the couple’s reaction to the verdict: “They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe.’”

Tacopina said he replied by telling Rocky and RiRi, who have two children together: “I’m gonna hold you to that.”

The 58-year-old also revealed what the Harlem rapper said to him moments before the verdict was read out: “He didn’t know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a decade-long prison sentence literally that day.

“He grabbed me and he said, ‘Joe, I just want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you’ve done, and I just appreciate you so much. We’re in this together, no matter what, and I love you.’”

Tacopina added: “That’s something that is rare. It’s obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, ‘Let me thank this guy.’ It was special that he did that.”

A$AP Rocky celebrated his victory in a statement to the media outside of the courthouse on Tuesday (February 18), saying: “Thank God first. You gotta thank God first. And I really wanna thank to jury for making the right decision.

“I’m just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years but I’m thankful nonetheless. We blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all. All praise be to God.”

Rihanna also took to social media to celebrate her boyfriend being found not guilty, writing: “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy.”