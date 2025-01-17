A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Relationship Status Confuses Judge

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna‘s relationship has somehow managed to confuse a judge ahead of the rapper’s trial for his alleged role in a 2021 shooting.



During a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday (January 16), Judge Mark S. Arnold attempted to clarify the couple’s marital status by asking Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, how to refer to RiRi, who he plans to ask potential jurors about.

Tacopina replies: “She’s his common-law wife, your Honor. Or just ‘wife,’” which led to an objection from prosecutors.

A lawyer for the state countered: “If they’re not legally married, we prefer that she not be referred to as his wife and that she is just referred to as his significant other or mother of his children.”

Judge Arnold then asks: “Are they legally married anywhere?” to which Rocky’s attorney admits: “I don’t know, but she’s certainly his common-law wife.”

The judge ultimately ruled that Rihanna will only be referred to as A$AP Rocky’s wife if they are actually legally married, which doesn’t appear to be the case.

“If they are not legally married, she is his significant other,” Arnold decided.

It was also revealed that prosecutors offered A$AP Rocky a last-minute plea deal that would see him plead guilty to a lesser charge and avoid trial.

However, this offer was rejected, with Tacopina telling Judge Arnold (per Rolling Stone): “From our side, we have no interest in a settlement. My client has indicated he’s not willing to take anything. But obviously, I will listen to anything, any offer. And I have an obligation and a duty to relay it to my client, which I will do.”