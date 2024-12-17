A$AP Rocky To Star With Denzel Washington In Spike Lee Movie

A$AP Rocky, the rapper and fashion icon, is stepping onto the big screen again as the lead in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low.

Lee shared the exciting news in an interview with Deadline. He disclosed that the Harlem rapper will play the central role in the film, which also stars Denzel Washington in his fifth collaboration with the director and rapper Ice Spice in a key role.

The film, set to be distributed through a partnership between A24 and Apple Original Films, will first hit theaters before landing on Apple TV+.

According to Lee, audiences can expect Highest 2 Lowest to be released in the summer of 2025, a highly anticipated addition to Lee’s impressive cinematic portfolio.

In addition to his thriving music career, A$AP Rocky, a father of two, has made a name for himself in the fashion world. On December 2, he was honored with the prestigious Cultural Innovator Award at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London.

The award recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to the entertainment industry, creating viral fashion moments that have influenced both fashion and culture.

During the ceremony, Rocky, the partner of Rihanna, dressed in a navy Bottega Veneta suit, expressed his gratitude and emphasized the growing connection between music and fashion.