A$AP Rocky’s Takeover Of UK Soccer Team Moves Forward After Shooting Acquittal

A$AP Rocky has moved a step closer to buying into a UK soccer club after being found not guilty on all counts in his felony assault trial.

Back in October, it was reported that the Harlem rapper will be buying into League Two club Tranmere Rovers as part of an investment group headed by his lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

The report stated the group is set to buy 80 percent of the Birkenhead-based club for just over $16 million. Rocky was said to be “committed” to the bid for Rovers and has plans to attend the games, which Tacopina is reportedly hoping will help increase visibility and revenue.

Now that his trial is behind him, the Independent is reporting that the deal is moving forward again and is expected to be completed by the start of the next season later this year.

Another part of the delay was Tacopina’s three-month suspension last year for a late payment violation by the Italian club. However, that looks to have been sorted as well.

Tacopina represented Rocky in the shooting trial, and sat down with Extra on Wednesday (February 19) to discuss the highly-publicized case.

The attorney, who has previously represented Donald Trump, detailed the couple’s reaction to the verdict: “They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe.’”

Tacopina said he replied by telling Rocky and Rihanna, who have two children together: “I’m gonna hold you to that.”

The 58-year-old also revealed what the Harlem rapper said to him moments before the verdict was read out: “He didn’t know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a decade-long prison sentence literally that day.

“He grabbed me and he said, ‘Joe, I just want you to know, I know how hard you fought here. I know everything you’ve done, and I just appreciate you so much. We’re in this together, no matter what, and I love you.’”

Tacopina added: “That’s something that is rare. It’s obviously a very serious moment for him, and he has the wherewithal and the thought to think, ‘Let me thank this guy.’ It was special that he did that.”

A$AP Rocky celebrated his victory in a statement to the media outside of the courthouse on Tuesday (February 18), saying: “Thank God first. You gotta thank God first. And I really wanna thank to jury for making the right decision.