Abakamba balilufyanya sana, says Tripple M at Dandy Krazy tribute show



THE Dandy Krazy Trubute Show was last night sprinkled with Gen Z vibes after rising star Tripple M, real name, Misheck Musonda took the stage to pay homage to a legend who died in a road accident on the second day of 2025.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Gx5DTEBXs/?mibextid=oFDknk



Tripple M did not only have the 2000 babies jiving to his songs Follow and Again, which he featured Yo Maps, but also had the millennials and generation X dancing to his tunes.





One could tell that the 24 year old held the deceased in high esteem as he did not only perform his songs but also put up an emotional speech.





In his speech, the young star revealed that even though he was dancing and singing, he still remained in disbelief over the passing of the legend.



“I’m still in disbelief even if I’m dancing, abakamba balilufyanya sana,” said Tripple M.





He went on to thank the fans and fellow artistes that showed up for the show, noting that if only the dead could see, Dandy would have been happy to see how much love was shown to him.





“He’s proud of you guys, I’m sure ngabachibapo abene ngabachibuka bayamba ukumitasha ati Lesa alemipala ai, (I’m sure, if he could see this, he would ask God to bless you),” he added.





Tripple M also sang a snippet of one of the legend’s hit songs, Chintelelwe to appreciate the talent that the late Dandy Krazy carried.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 11, 2025