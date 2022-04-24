26-YEAR-OLD MIKE BANDA, A MOBILE MONEY AGENT ABDUCTED IN NORTHMEAD, HAS BEEN FOUND IN CHISAMBA. K18,000 CASH AND MOBILE MONEY PHONES WITH K6,000 IN THEM WERE STOLEN, THE SUNDAY TIMES REPORTS

Abducted booth agent dumped in Chisamba

By MUNAMBEZA MUWANEI

A mobile money booth agent aged 26 who was abducted in Lusaka has been discovered in Chisamba District of Central Province.

Mike Banda was found by Police in a nearby bush in Chisamba where he was dumped.

He was later taken to Chisamba Urban Clinic where he was put under medical obervation.

Sunday Times