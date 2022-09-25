ABDUCTED PAMELA CHISUMPA CALLS HER BOYFRIEND
Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says Pamela Chisumpa, the mobile money agent is still alive and had contacted her boyfriend.
During a media briefing Thursday, Kajoba said Chisumpa called her boyfriend and indicated that the people who had abducted her still want money from him.
He said Chisumpa who was allegedly abducted by unknown people in April is still alive .
In August this year, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu gave a statement that Chisumpa’s kidnappers had re-established communication and renewed their demand for a ransom to free the 22-year old lady.
Mwiimbu had revealed that the criminals contacted Pamela’s boyfriend asking for a ransom.
The Minister said although very slow, progress had been made in locating Pamela assuring that police were still actively investigating the matter.
Kajoba, how do you the demand was from Pamela or someone pretending to be Pamela? If there was a proper lead, the police should have already arrested the abductors.
Otherwise you are just speculating now and that is very bad coming from security professionals like you! So shut your mouth up if and when you don’t know; no need to start speculating, reducing this serious issue to gossiping!
Something is not right here. This so called abducted girl is a hoax. There is crockery in this. Abductors do not hold someone for ransome months.