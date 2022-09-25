ABDUCTED PAMELA CHISUMPA CALLS HER BOYFRIEND

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says Pamela Chisumpa, the mobile money agent is still alive and had contacted her boyfriend.

During a media briefing Thursday, Kajoba said Chisumpa called her boyfriend and indicated that the people who had abducted her still want money from him.

He said Chisumpa who was allegedly abducted by unknown people in April is still alive .

In August this year, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu gave a statement that Chisumpa’s kidnappers had re-established communication and renewed their demand for a ransom to free the 22-year old lady.

Mwiimbu had revealed that the criminals contacted Pamela’s boyfriend asking for a ransom.

The Minister said although very slow, progress had been made in locating Pamela assuring that police were still actively investigating the matter.

The Mobile Money Agent Pamela Chisumpa was abducted in April this year with unknown people