Abductors appear in court

THE two 22-year old lads who abducted mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa and 12 others have today appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court charged with dozens of charges, including aggravated robbery, assault, rape and trafficking in persons.

James Mulenga and Mathew Sikaonga only appeared to have the charges read to them and are expected to take plea after the consent of their prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On their arrest in late September, the two appealed to government to find something to do when they serve their “long jail terms”.

They remain in detention.

Kalemba