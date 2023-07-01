ABDUCTORS CASE: JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED, SAYS HAIMBE

Justice Minister, MULAMBO HAIMBE says justice has prevailed following the life sentence of two youths who recently abducted a named Mobile Agent and 12 other female victims.

Mr. HAIMBE also says the verdict serves as deterrent measure against youths’ involvement in any forms of vices.

He has therefore praised the judiciary for having delivered a firm and impartial judgment on the matter.

Mr. HAIMBE said this in an interview with journalists in LUSAKA today.

He said the judiciary had offered a chance to the convicts to defend themselves before passing the verdict.

On Thursday , LUSAKA High Court Judge CHARLES KAFUNDA handed down a life sentence on two abductors JAMES BWALYA 23, and MATTHEWS SIKAONGA 22 after convicting them on 54 Counts of rape, abduction and aggravated assault with intent to steal.

BWALYA and SIKAONGA were arrested in October last year after holding the 13 girls hostage from March to October, 2022.

