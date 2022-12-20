ABDUCTORS ON THE PREY AGAIN: Kitwe abducters demanding K20,000 for the release of a kitwe mobile agent

A MOTHER of Kamitondo Compound on the Copperbelt is fearing for the worst after receiving a call from people demanding K20,000 for the release of her 17-year old daughter whom they are holding.

It is over three months since the country witnessed the rescue of Pamela Chisumpa, a 22 year old mobile money agent and 12 other females who were abducted and subjected to inhumane conditions.

And now, it is reported that Agness Tindwa, a mobile money agent who operates at Kamitondo Market was kidnapped on December 9, by some people at her place of work.

Loveness Mwamba,the victim’s mother, told the police that she last saw Agness before she traveling for a wedding in Chamboli.

Mwamba narrated that her daughter left for work at 08:00 hours on that fateful day.

However, two days later, Mwamba returned to the news of her daughter who went missing since she left for work.

She then started searching for Agness until a family member disclosed that there were some people who called her stating that they had held Agness captive.

They said they were sent by one of Agness’ previous boss whom the teenage mobile money agent owed a lot of money therefore demanding a K20,000 for her release.

Mwamba tried calling the line but it went unanswered until the abductors called her yesterday and the day before to state their conditions while threatening her life.

As the abductors called yesterday they allowed Agness to speak to her mother and she disclosed that she was being kept in Solwezi.

Copperbelt Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident and stated that a docket has been opened.

Mweemba said no arrest has been made yet but investigations are ongoing.