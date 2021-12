ABEL CHUNGU CRIES ON STAGE WHILE PERFORMING “MWAMUNA SAMA LILA” SONG

He wrote:

While singing Mwamuna Sama Lila at coffee and Jazz I broke down. It was comforting to be surrounded by my brothers.

Men don’t always say what’s in their hearts but it’s a blessing to know that there’s always other men there to hold us up.

That’s Real brotherly love.

Picture Credit: Makebi Zulu