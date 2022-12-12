ABOLISHING DEATH PENALTY IN MIDDLE OF INCREASED KILLINGS

By Isaac Mwanza

1997 was the last time a President to had courage to sign a warrant to execute 8 prisoners on the death row. I was privileged to have had a word with late FTJ Chiluba on what motivated him to sign the warrant but that another story for my book, just like I need to assess whether my one-on-one conversation with KK on his leaving politics should find its way into the book.

Death penalty should be maintained as a deterrent for criminals who commit these heinous offences because the suspense on whether the prisoners would be executed or not executed is good enough to try and keep the killings low.

Open it up, the numbers of killings will skyrocket than what we experiencing now when we have the death penalty in place.

Let President Hichilema put the question to the referendum so he can determine the mood of majority Zambians on this matter rather than just his change the kaw based on his strong views against death penalty.

All Presidents before him has such strong views but they knew that it is a sensitive matter for majority Zambians. Actually in 2015, President Lungu commuted death sentences of all 332 prisoners on death row into life sentences but never attempted to change this law.