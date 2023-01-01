ABOLISHMENT OF AUTOMATIC GRADE 7 PROGRESSION RETROGRESSIVE – MUNDUBILE

…as he questions UPND’s intention of the free education they introduced

Mansa…. Sunday 1 January 2023 (Smart Eagles)



Presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile has expressed worry over the abolishment of automatic progression to grade 8 under the UPND government.



The Mporokoso Lawmaker argues that the decision by the government in the matter in question posses a worry in terms of policy inconsistency.



Hon Mundubile said the decision poses a worry as it goes against what the PF did.

He said this after attending mass at Mansa Cathedral Catholic Church today.



“Not long ago government introduced free education and that you have more numbers being enrolled in primary school and the like,” he said.



“And now to introduce that at grade 7 will mean that some people will have to leave school at grade seven. The question then is how much skill will they have acquired up to grade 7?”



Hon Mundubile explained that there is very little one could do after failing grade 7.

“So clearly it goes against what we did as the Patriotic Front. What we did back in the day, if you remember there was what we called grade 7 failure,” he said.



“There was very little one could do after failing grade 7. So the PF introduced automatic progression. In other words, you remove those from grade 7 so that everybody progresses to grade 8 and maybe at grade 9 introduce standards.”

He questioned the intention of free education under the UPND government.



“The argument was that a person who has gone up to grade 9 was easier to train under skills… even under trade school,” he said.

“The PF built more school to be able to absorb these numbers.”