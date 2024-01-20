ABOUBAKAR SNUBS ONANA, VOTES FOR SOMEONE ELSE AS BEST GOALKEEPER IN THE WORLD WHILE LEO LESSI VOTES FOR HIM.

FIFA awards ended days ago and revelations have been made on how team captains and all the stakeholders voted for nominees.

Vincent Aboubakar who represented the team of Cameroon as captain, voted for his teammate in the third position instead of first In the category of “Best goalkeeper in the world”.

This act opened doors for bitter reactions from some Cameroonians as they expected Aboubakar to make Onana his first choice. Making people believe there’s a feud or cold attitude between the two players.

Back in days, few months ago when Aboubakar granted an interview to Canal+, where he labeled Onana as «stubborn» as he failed to respect the coach. Aboubakar stated that André Onana and coach Rigobert Song Bananag had an exchange in Qatar which resulted in sending back Onana before the end of competition.-Claude