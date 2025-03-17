ABOUT 10 CB, LUSAKA TENANTS FORCIBLY EVICTED WEEKLY – LTIRC



….Some Landlords taking law into their own hands.



ABOUT 10 tenants in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces are being forcefully evicted by landlords every week, a scenario that is leaving affected families, especially children, embarrassed and traumatised.





Landlord and Tenant Information and Referral Centre (LTIRC) director Roban Muke says in a week, the organisation receives between seven to 10 reports of tenant evictions without notice.



He said the increasing complaints of illegal evictions are in Lusaka and Copperbelt.





Mr Muke said in a statement that in some cases, landlords take the law into their own hands by confiscating tenants’ properties like fridges, stoves, plasma televisions and sofas, among others valuable household properties, to recover rental arrears.





He said such actions leave affected tenants traumatised, embarrassed and gripped with fear, especially their innocent children.



ZDM



(Image from file for illustration purposes)