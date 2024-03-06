ABOUT 10 MILLION ZAMBIANS AT RISK OF SLIDING INTO POVERTY BRACKET

By Balewa Zyuulu

FIAN International Zambia has warned that at least 10 million Zambians are at risk of sliding into the poverty bracket due to the devastation caused by widespread droughts across the country.

Organization Country Coordinator Vladimir Chilinya says following the destruction of over 1 million hectares of crops, more families especially from the farming households will face precarious living conditions.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chilinya emphasized the urgent need for coordinated practical action to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

He says the compounding effects of the droughts on rural communities, where agriculture serves as the primary source of income and sustenance will affect families’ incomes and increase their vulnerability to malnutrition and disease.

Mr. Chilinya warns that unless urgent measures are taken to address the root causes of poverty and vulnerability, the country risks facing a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented proportions.

PHOENIX NEWS