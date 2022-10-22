ABOUT 2000 CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR JOBS IN LOCAL AUTHORITY COUNTRYWIDE – SEJANI

About 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted of the 33,639 applicants for jobs in all the 116 councils in Zambia.

Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, Ackson Sejani says the applications are for the 927 positions which the Commission advertised in August this year.

Mr. Sejani says the need to employ the 927 was identified after noticing various vacancies that are existing in the local authorities.

Speaking in Lusaka when he received the final report on the shortlisted candidates from the Adhoc committee that was engaged by the Commission, Mr. Sejani noted that adequate and well qualified human resource is a vital component in enhancing service delivery in the local authorities.

He says the Commission will ensure that qualified and deserving personnel are employed to help the government effectively drive the full decentralization process which it has embarked upon.

Mr. Sejani says the final list of the successful candidates will be compiled by the Commission and will be published soon.

And Adhoc Committee Chairperson Victor Nyasulu says the shortlisting process which took more than a month ensured that all the applicants were given equal opportunities based on their qualifications regardless of their background, adding that women and youths were given priority.

Mr. Nyasulu, who is also a Member of the Civil Service Commission stated that people living with disabilities were equally given an opportunity to compete for the jobs and 41 percent of those who applied in this category were picked.

QFM NEWS