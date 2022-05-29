ABOUT 30 GRAVES IN SINAZONGWE EXHUMED TO PAVE WAY FOR MINING ACTIVITIES

By Helga Chibwe

About 30 graves have been exhumed in Sinazongwe District Southern Province in Chief Mweemba’s Chiefdom to pave way for mining activities by African Power Coal Mine located in Mulungwa village.

Some residents have however questioned government’s decision to allow the said mine to exhume the graves and relocate them to a different area.

But Sinazongwe Council Chairperson Cliff Siachibweka has told Diamond News that an agreement was reached with the deceased’s relatives to have the remains of their loved ones moved to a different place.

He says the families have also been compensated adding that the entire process was done in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Benny Siamujansi, a representative of Senior Chief Mweemba in Sinazongwe District has called for peace and unity following the establishment of a new coal mine in the area.

Mr. Siamujansi says the establishment of the mine in the area will create job opportunities more especially for the local people.