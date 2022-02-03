Castrol Kafweta – Jabari



ABOUT COUPS IN AFRICA | WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOUR ELECTED LEADERS TURNS OUT TO BE MAIDS AND GARDEN BOYS FOR THE WEST?

Lets all agree that coups don’t just happen anyhow. Coups take place for special reasons such as when a sitting president fails to fight corruption, becomes an extreme western puppet, fails to normalize living standards of the country’s people and when one becomes an oppressor of his own people.

Most importantly, Coups should happen when elected leaders become maids and garden boys for the West countries that committed heinous crimes against Africans 2 to 300 years ago.

The case of Mali and other African countries where coups have been incurred, I feel it is very necessary for military to discard colonialism and slavery through ousting Western Maids and Garden Boys for the betterment of Africa and African countries.

Every well 5 sensed African man who truly loves Africa and his or her country should support the noble decision taken by Malian Military because it’s a noble and heroic decision that many countries fails to take against their colony countries who controls and empoverish their people.

Can you imagine Mali becomes the first African country on the planet earth to officialize an African language? Isn’t this amazing? The official language of Mali is called Bambara. Though I still feel that the official language in every African country should be Swahili or any other common African language.

Therefore, for the sake of Africa, and my country, I side and support Mali for asking France to leave their country immediately. The European Union, France, and America should leave Africa and Mali alone and all African countries must without restraint support and align with Mali for Africa’s sake.

Zambia 🇿🇲 for Mali 🇲🇱 and Africa 🇿🇦