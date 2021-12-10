Sean E. Tembo
ABOUT KWACHA APPRECIATION VS FUEL AND ELECTRICITY INCREMENTS
By Sean Tembo – PeP President
- The Kwacha has appreciated by about 13% over the past few weeks. This means that the dollar price at which we buy both fuel and electricity has gone up by 13% even though the Kwacha price is still the same.
- Since the New Dawn Government had indicated that they wanted to increase the prices for fuel and electricity “a little bit”, the 13% by which the dollar prices have gone up should be sufficient. Remember that the base cost of both fuel and electricity is US dollar denominated.
- Therefore, Government no longer has any justification for proceeding with the planned increase of Kwacha prices for fuel and electricity. The 13% appreciation of the Kwacha to the dollar has addressed this matter and settled it once and for all.
- The only way that Government would still go ahead with the planned increment of fuel and electricity is if they have other ulterior motives other than what they initially argued.
10.12.2021
