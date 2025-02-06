About Load Shedding – how we have mishandled it – Dr Lubinda Haabazoka



He wrote:



I know that nowadays, when we contribute to any national issue, it’s often viewed as being anti- or pro-this or that. However, some of us were born under UNIP, long before the current political players even came into existence, so we don’t focus on the current happenings. We are well aware of the dynamic changes over time. We have seen vigilantes under Kaunda come and go. We have seen mushanga sellers convert into bakaponya. From Jelita and Mulenga to Sara and Robert. Zambia has remained!





Honestly speaking, we have not handled the load shedding issue very well. We have been too casual about it, and the solutions offered have been too casual and dependent on chance.



The solution to load shedding has been solar energy at homes, which ZESCO hopes will reduce demand and create room for other customers. This has not been achieved, even in Namibia with all that desert sun, or in Germany, which is now struggling with the lack of Russian gas. Why do we think it will work in Zambia?





I have seen ZESCO put up a clip explaining that not all water contributes to hydropower. That money could have been better spent on purchasing bundles to watch a YouTube video on how Zambia can use coal power plants as an emergency measure to fill the gap in hydropower.



Honestly, the government has not been serious about this whole issue. Coal power plants are cheap to build, and we have abundant resources. Our population is growing, and even when we achieve 3000 MW of production, it won’t be enough because we have suppressed power demand. Engineers know what I’m talking about.





My advice is: let’s not invest in those who justify things on social media about why there is a problem. Let’s invest in those who generate ideas, and we need to implement them as soon as possible! We can’t honestly be told we are going to get only 4 hours of power in February! This is not being serious! It took Kafue Lower only a week to fill up when it was built, and that was done during the dry season!





This obsession with solar is unrealistic—it can’t run an industry! Let’s fire up coal power plants! Let’s look at nuclear power for the long term! Look at Trump pulling out of the liberal climate agenda that has no place in developing countries! God gave us resources, and we need to use them!



We have money being collected through taxes! Instead of channeling it to CDF, why not build coal power plants? Where are our priorities?





What if we experience another drought next year? Will we only have power for 1 hour? One year has passed, and what load-shedding-reducing power plants have we built?



As a country, we need to ab0lish p0litical party systems! They fragment society, and views of other people are not taken on board just because they are not liberal or conservative, depending on who is in government! Regarding power, as a country, we’ve scored a zero! 20 million people have had no input on this big problem for one year now! Don’t even mention reverse metering—that’s the joke of the century! It only works if there is power in the grid!





Let’s start the costing for a 1000 MW coal power plant—not all these solar projects! South Africa, the USA, Europe, and China are all powered by coal, nuclear, and hydro! Keep in mind, their rivers in Europe freeze—so no hydro during that time!



We don’t have the money to continue funding our alternative sources of energy!