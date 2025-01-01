About Request to Shave Ambassadors Pub!c Hair, here is the Truth
Dear Editor,
I have seen a story circulating that President Hakainde Hichilema has recalled the Zambian High Commissioner accredited to South Africa.
Numerous complaints about Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mazuba Monze were filed against her.
The complaints were that she mistreats workers and disrespects the diplomats under her.
Mazuba also wants to be treated like a President and has hired bodyguards in white gloves to make a dramatic entrance at diplomatic functions.
Most of these allegations maybe true.
But her detractors led by former ZNBC camera woman and First Secretary for Press Secretary, Tamara Nyirenda have exagerated or fabricated the complaints.
Tamara embarked on a vicious campaign against her boss and working with the Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA) President, Ferdinand Simanya, constantly filed reports and fabrications to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka about her drunkenness and harrasment of staff.
It seems their campaign has borne fruits.
Simanya wants to be appointed High Commissioner.
The story of pubic hair is patently false. This was meant to create a damning scandal against Mazuba Monze to create the vacancy.
Similarly, Sylvester Mundanda in Brussels was also a victim of a similar malicious campaign.
She probably must be removed for her incompetence and harrasment of staff, but the shaving story is a sensational creation and fabrication by Tamara Nyirenda, Ferdinand Simanya using a locally engaged staff.
JCH
Concerned Zambian living in South Africa
You Zambians are disgusting. You even take your gossipy behaviour abroad? Ferdinand is a stranded lout in SA. He has been playing dirty games in Johannesburg for thirty years now. I will not doubt he wants the old lady’s job in SA. And typical to his kind, he got a foolish girl to do the dirty work with him. She is probably his girlfriend whom he has cheated about how connected he is in SA.
That Simanya has had that role for many years now. How the Govt machinery could fall for such cheap innuendo from this desperate arsewhore is something I don’t understand! Simanya must be booted out of that role and Tamara Nyirenda must go too! This will give a fresh start to whoever is appointed as ambassador. You can’t leave Simanya in that role and expect something better no. That’s someone who worked closely with people like Mwamba and is “full” of propaganda shit.