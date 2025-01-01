About Request to Shave Ambassadors Pub!c Hair, here is the Truth



Dear Editor,



I have seen a story circulating that President Hakainde Hichilema has recalled the Zambian High Commissioner accredited to South Africa.





Numerous complaints about Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mazuba Monze were filed against her.



The complaints were that she mistreats workers and disrespects the diplomats under her.



Mazuba also wants to be treated like a President and has hired bodyguards in white gloves to make a dramatic entrance at diplomatic functions.





Most of these allegations maybe true.



But her detractors led by former ZNBC camera woman and First Secretary for Press Secretary, Tamara Nyirenda have exagerated or fabricated the complaints.





Tamara embarked on a vicious campaign against her boss and working with the Association of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA) President, Ferdinand Simanya, constantly filed reports and fabrications to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka about her drunkenness and harrasment of staff.





It seems their campaign has borne fruits.



Simanya wants to be appointed High Commissioner.



The story of pubic hair is patently false. This was meant to create a damning scandal against Mazuba Monze to create the vacancy.





Similarly, Sylvester Mundanda in Brussels was also a victim of a similar malicious campaign.



She probably must be removed for her incompetence and harrasment of staff, but the shaving story is a sensational creation and fabrication by Tamara Nyirenda, Ferdinand Simanya using a locally engaged staff.



JCH

Concerned Zambian living in South Africa