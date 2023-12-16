ABOUT STATE-SPONSORED REGIONAL DIVISIONS: A CASE OF THE “KU M’MAWA” WHATSAPP GROUP- Sean Tembo

ABOUT STATE-SPONSORED REGIONAL DIVISIONS: A CASE OF THE “KU M’MAWA” WHATSAPP GROUP

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

1. When l first saw a screaming headline in one of the local tabloids saying that Easterners have formed a political pressure group called “Umodzi Ku M’mawa” which is aimed at challenging the UPND Government and it’s marginalization of the province, l thought such a movement had actually been formally registered with the Registrar of Societies, and that it’s alleged objectives were clearly outlined in it’s founding constitution filed at the Registrar of Societies. It later emerged that actually there was no such registered movement and that all the sensation was about a WhatsApp Group that had been created about two weeks ago. Really? A WhatsApp Group?

2. A lot of people have commented on this matter either to explain what the group is all about or to condemn it as promoting regionalism. One of the first people to comment on this on the same day the tabloid published it’s screaming headline was a Hon. Newton Samakayi who is a UPND Member of Parliament for Mwinilunga Central Constituency in North-Western Province, followed by Dr. Edgar Ngoma who calls himself a Political Analyst. Others who spoke on the matter that day included Hon. Muhabi Lungu, a former MMD National Secretary and Former Diplomat as well as Mr. Chanoda Ngwira, one of the administrators of the said WhatsApp Group.

3. Hon. Newton Samakayi went on an all-out onslaught labelling the people of Eastern Province as tribalists for creating the said WhatsApp Group. On the other hand, Dr. Edgar Ngoma, Hon. Muhabi Lungu and Mr. Chanoda Ngwira all explained that there were no political connotations attached to the group and that it’s sole purpose was to advocate for development for the province, which they argued had lagged behind despite the province’s contributions to the overall wellbeing of the nation.

4. However, what surprised me was that when Government-owned media houses such as ZNBC, Daily Mail etcetera reported on this matter, they all omitted the submissions made by Dr. Edgar Ngoma, Hon. Muhabi Lungu and Mr. Chanoda Ngwira but instead kept on emphasizing the submissions by the UPND Mwinilunga Central MP, Hon. Newton Samakayi who condemned the people of Eastern Province as being tribalists. I personally found this Government-driven propaganda drive against the people of Eastern Province very sinister in it’s objectives.

5. A few days later, a group of Cabinet Ministers and Senior Government officials including Eastern Province Minister; Hon. Peter Phiri, Water and Sanitation Minister; Hon. Mike Mposha, Special Advisor to the President for Politics; Hon. Levy Ngoma etcetera, convened a Press Briefing at which they re-echoed the same tribal accusations which Hon. Newton Samakayi had previously levelled on the people of Eastern Province. Again, this was widely circulated in all Government-owned as well as Government-aligned media houses. And l kept asking myself; what is the UPND Government trying to achieve with this smear campaign against the people of Eastern Province?

6. To start with, is there something wrong or illegal about people of a particular province complaining about the lack of development in their area? How many times have we heard Members of Parliament and traditional leaders from North-Western Province complain about the lack of development in the area despite it’s contribution to the national coffers through its various mines in the province? Is that wrong? Definitely not. People of any province across the nation have a right to complain if they feel that they are not getting a fair share from the national cake. There is nothing tribal or regional about any such complaints whenever and wherever they arise.

7. Which brings us back to the initial question; why is Government trying so hard to paint the WhatsApp Group “Umodzi Ku M’mawa” or “Kumawa Development Coalition” whatever the name is, as an act of tribalism and regionalism by the people of Eastern Province? If Mr. Chanoda Ngwira and his colleagues feel that Eastern Province is not getting a fair share from the national cake, don’t they have a right to complain and to advocate for better development for the province?

8. Is Government trying to blackmail the people of Eastern Province so that they should never complain about lack of development in their area, for fear of being labeled tribal or regional? Already as we speak, it is widely reported that Eastern Province chiefs are complaining about their subjects having to share a bag of fertilizer and yet we hear that fertilizer distribution in certain provinces was completed in October and that beneficiaries were getting 8 bags each. Isn’t this discrepancy something that the people of Eastern Province should question their Government about, without having to be labeled tribal or regional?

9. We the Zambian people are united and have always been united since time immemorial. Speaking for myself, l never paid attention to people’s surnames and where they hailed from until around 2016 when UPND became the main opposition political party in Zambia and they introduced the regional politics of them versus us. The UPND divided the country into two parts and pitted one part against the other. At that time, l personally thought it was just a wicked political strategy and that as soon as they form Government, they’ll embrace the spirit of One Zambia One Nation. However, that was not to be.

10. My appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema is that he should stop sowing seeds of division in the nation using acolytes like Newton Samakayi, Levy Ngoma, Peter Phiri etcetera. If he has failed to improve the living standards of the people, as is evident, he should at least leave us united. By getting an innocent WhatsApp Group created by a few individuals who have a right to express themselves, and portraying it as evidence of tribalism and regionalism by the people of Eastern Province using state-owned and state-aligned media houses, the President is sowing seeds of division and distrust in the nation. Stop it Mr. Hakainde Hichilema !!! Stop it now !!! Enough is Enough!!!

