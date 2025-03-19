ABOUT THE CALL FOR EVACUATION OF GBM



BY MIYANDA LAITI



The PF unequivocally took GBM to court, presenting compelling evidence that led to his conviction.



GBM’s family is well aware of this reality, particularly highlighted by Sibongile’s recent association with President Hakainde Hichilema in Kasama.





To suggest that HH is behind “Bashi” Chilekwa’s imprisonment is a narrative only accepted by those lacking historical context. By August 2021, the case against the former UPND stalwart was already 80% prosecuted, making any interference from the UPND utterly impossible.





It infuriates me to witness those who contributed to his predicament now attempting to shift blame onto an innocent HH. They are the very ones vocally demanding his evacuation or immediate release while fully knowing that only the parole board can recommend such actions to the President.





The President only acts based on recommendations from the Parole Board; he cannot arbitrarily engineer a release. I challenge the so-called “compassionate” PF members: produce a list of prisoners they evacuated for medical attention during their entire decade in power.