ABOUT THE FINANCE MINISTER & HIS KALABO CDF SAGA

By Miles B. Sampa, MP

Monday May 13th 2024

We have been lamenting about the all manner of delays and abuse by the LCC and other Councils on the well intended CDF programmes. Our SOS loud speaking on flaws of the CDF were virtually ignored and as we did not want to risk sounding like a broken record, we stopped talking.

Maybe now that the Finance Minister’s fingers have been burnt in his Kalabo constituency by the Kalabo Council, maybe now they can realize we mean well when we sound alarms.

CDF is at the behest of Councils staff to abuse and it’s historical from the MMD days. Now that the UPND has increased the amounts, it only means they can steal bigger amounts via inside trading (giving CDF contracts at bloated prices to companies indirectly owned by themselves.

This they achieve by delaying processes and only until their desired companies get the tenders). MPs have been excluded from even inquiring on the procurement processes and yet they’re answerable when anything goes wrong with CDF projects as is not happening to Dr Musokotwane.

As it is and unfortunately for him and us MPs, the back stops at him as regards finances around the CDF for Kalabo and other 255 Constituencies of Zambia.

Not too late to reform the CDF procurement and implementation processes away from corrupt Council Councillors, Management and Staff cartels.

MBS13.05.2024