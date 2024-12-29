ABOUT THE KENNETH KAUNDA SHAMBALAKALE FARM



Thr Kenneth Kaunda Shambalakale Farm, situated in Mafupa village, Muchinga Province, Zambia, is a sprawling estate that stretches approximately 12km.





Shambalakale, a Swahili term meaning old farm, is home to a beautiful mansion designed as a retirement residence for Zambia’s founding father and first president, Kenneth Kaunda. The estate, which is concealed from view by a pristine forest, boasts a stunning whitewashed double-storey mansion featuring eight self-contained bedrooms.





Constructed in 1971 by the Zambia Engineering and Construction Company, the same parastatal entity responsible for building the Taj Pamodzi Hotel, the University Teaching Hospital, and Zambia’s tallest building, Findeco House, Shambalakale Farm is a testament to the country’s rich history and architectural heritage.