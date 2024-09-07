Absa has announced that one of the participants in the Absa Bank Zambia Marathon collapsed and died during the race

ABSA MARATHON RUNNER DIES



SAD NEWS; Absa Bank Zambia Statement on the Passing of a Marathon Participant



Absa Bank Zambia has learnt with deep sadness the unfortunate passing of one of our valued Absa colleagues who participated in the Absa Marathon today, Saturday, 7 September 2024, in Lusaka.



The participant collapsed during the race and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where they tragically passed away upon arrival. Out of respect and privacy for the family, we are unable to confirm any further details at this time.



While we are awaiting a full report on the incident and cause of death, the safety and well-being of all our participants remains a top priority. All the recommended safety precautions for such sporting events were taken to ensure the safety of every runner, including the provision of medical facilities along the route.



The Absa Zambia Board, Management, and entire team extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time.



We are committed to offering full support to the family and our colleagues as we navigate through this tragic moment together.



May his soul rest in peace.

Absa Bank Zambia PLC