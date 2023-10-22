Abuse Of Religion Leading To Poverty….National Day of Prayer is unproductive for poor countries like Zambia as people need to focus on working – Maiko Zulu

ABUSE OF RELIGION LEADING TO POVERTY – ZULU

GOVERNANCE and Human Rights Activist Maiko Zulu has observed that abuse of religion is partly the contributing factor to poverty levels in the Country.

Zulu said in an interview that some religious programs destruct young people from creating time for self-development as they run daily.

Zulu explained that the commemoration of holidays such as the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation is unproductive for poor countries like Zambia as people need to focus on working.

He alleges that young people are indoctrinated to believe that prayer is the only solution to their challenges.

He therefore advises young people to use their time wisely and work hard for the nation to develop.

And Reverend Alinjavwa Simumba of the United Church of Zambia in Kitwe says churches that require the presence of the youths daily are promoting laziness.

Simumba has advised churches to be concerned about creating productive citizens and give youths a breathing space during the week so as to enable them work.

Byta FM