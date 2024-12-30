AC Milan Sack Fonseca After Six Months

AC Milan have confirmed the sacking of Paulo Fonseca following the 1-1 draw against Roma that left them in eight place in the Serie A.

The Rosoneri have endured a tough start to the season under the Portuguese with 14 points adrift of joint-leaders Atalanta and Napoli.

He was appointed in June to replace Stefano Pioli, who guided Milan to a second-place finish in the league last season, and their first league title in 11 years in 2022.

The club confirmed his sacking in a statement on Monday a few hours after the 1-1 draw against Roma at the San Siro on Sunday.

The statement reads: “AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as Head Coach of the Men’s First Team. The club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours,”

Fonseca recorded 12 wins in all competitions including four in the Champions League to leave them in the 12th position in Europe, which will be enough to seal a second round place.

Sergio Conceicao is expected to replace Fonseca according to reports in the Italian media.

AC Milan have won seven out of 17 league games, losing four and drawing six to occupy the eighth position.

The Rosoneri will be in action against Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup on 3 January, with the second leg on 18 January.