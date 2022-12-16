ACC ACCUSED OF COOKING UP FIGURES OF TOTAL AMOUNT USED IN PROCUREMENT OF GULFSTREAM PRESIDENTIAL JET

By Chileshe Mwango

Former Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Stardy Mwale has accused the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- of cooking up figures of the total amount that was used in procurement of the Gulfstream G650 presidential jet.

ACC yesterday arrested Mr. Mwale for corrupt practices involving more than $573.9 million in relation to the procurement of the gulfstream g650 presidential jet.

But Mr. Mwale says the actual total cost of procuring the presidential jet was $120 million and not $573.9 million as indicated by acc.

Mr. Mwale further alleges that the statement issued by the ACC is not true but propaganda meant to mudsling the previous regime to prove to the Zambian people that that previous regime was corrupt.

He says the recent arrests of most former permanent secretaries is political persecution, stating that most of them are innocent of the allegations made against them.

Mr. Mwale has since urged the new dawn government not to politicize the office of the civil servants but respect them as they are the wheels of governing the country.

But when contacted, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono said the commission’s statement on Mr Mwale`s arrest still stands.

PHOENIX NEWS