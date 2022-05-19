Castrol Kafweta – Jabari
THERE’S “NOTHING” PLEASING ABOUT THIS CORRUPTION FIGHT.
The ACC and Courts in Zambia are up to embarrass the New Dawn government because of the manner in which we’re handling criminals from the past terrorist organization PF.
The fashion in which ACC and the Judiciary are handling corruption cases in the country is extremely disgusting, uncalled for and angering us who fought with our lives to remove the corrupt notorious PF criminals.
Verily! There’s nothing pleasing about this corruption fight instead it’s just frustrating the majority Zambians who turned out in huge numbers to vote out PF.
I think you just did not understand the admonition of the court. There were two instructions issued on the same house by the two law enforcement agencies.
Therefore one of them had to be withdrawn while keeping the others in force. For now we go with ACC. That what I understand by the judgement. They judgement did not say reverted back to the alleged criminal. Process and right procedures must be respected. Nothing wrong with our judicial system. The Judge is right.
The interpretation of legal matters must be carefully considered otherwise misinterpretations are inevitable.