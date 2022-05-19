

Castrol Kafweta – Jabari

THERE’S “NOTHING” PLEASING ABOUT THIS CORRUPTION FIGHT.

The ACC and Courts in Zambia are up to embarrass the New Dawn government because of the manner in which we’re handling criminals from the past terrorist organization PF.

The fashion in which ACC and the Judiciary are handling corruption cases in the country is extremely disgusting, uncalled for and angering us who fought with our lives to remove the corrupt notorious PF criminals.

Verily! There’s nothing pleasing about this corruption fight instead it’s just frustrating the majority Zambians who turned out in huge numbers to vote out PF.