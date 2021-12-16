ACC are corrupt, I have bribed them myself before – Lumezi MP
LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu has accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of being corrupt, claiming that he has bribed some ACC officials in the past.
And Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela says people will be afraid to build properties in the country for fear of being called corrupt.
Meanwhile, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says ACC has collected over K200 million from properties that have been seized, restricted or forfeited to the state in 2021. Debating Head 87 for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Parliament, Wednesday, Zulu said the…… » MORE @ Diggers.News
Some people’s downfall will be their big mouths
You are corrpt also, why did you give bribe if your deal was clean? Why didn’t you speak out during that time of your Pf regime.
Amazing this Zulu guy is losing his mind. He has just incriminated himself as participating in corruption. He being the person inducing the bribe and whomever he gave the bribe to and for which case. Very serious comments.
I don’t know what exactly is going on but clearly he has just confessed to a crime whether knowingly of foolishly we don’t know. But as a person sitting in Parliament making laws which citizens are asked to obey he needs to held accountable for his utterances.
ACC is law enforcement agency which is mandated to provide checks as far as corruption cases are concerned.
Since he is daring the powers that be kindly take him on. If you ask me it is a stupid thing to say. Or maybe he is dull to understand that he has just incriminated himself. Let’s see what happens.