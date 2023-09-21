ACC ARRESTS 2 ZESCO EMPLOYEES FOR CORRUPTION

THE Anti-Corruption Commission in Mongu has arrested two former ZESCO employees for corruption involving K10, 000.

Details are that the two did corruptly solicit for a sum of K10,000 and actually received K3,000 cash from a local known Mongu businessman.

The K3, 000 was given as a reward to avoid the prosecution of the said businessman for the offence of partial power bypass.

The suspects have been identified as Brian Monde Lupasa, 39, of Mandanga Compound a former ZESCO Senior Electrician and Kwalombota Kwalombota, 37, of Mulambwa Compound a former ZESCO General Worker.

ACC Head-Corporate Communication Timothy Moono says this occurred on dates unknown but between 1st November, 2022 and 30th November, 2022, in Mongu District.

He said that the two have been arrested and jointly charged with twocounts of Corrupt Practices by Public Officers contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The duo has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.