ACC ARRESTS A SENIOR ACCOUNTANT BASED AT POLICE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS AND A BUSINESSMAN FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Kasemuka Chiteta, a Senior Accountant based at Police Headquarters and a Lusaka based businessman for concealment of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Kasemuka Chiteta, 48, of plot No. 2064 Lilayi in Kafue District, has been charged with one (1) count of Possession of Property Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime contrary to Section 71 (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.