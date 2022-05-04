ACC arrests Chitotela over Ibex property

By Kombe Mataka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has formally charged former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela for being in possession of K500,000 and a house in Ibex Hill.



Chitotela, who is Pambashe PF member of parliament was yesterday apprehended from his base in Kawambwa and ferried back to Lusaka after the ACC cancelled a settlement agreement that was entered between itself and the lawmaker during the previous government in accordance with section 80 of the ACC Act.



Chitotela’s lawyer Andrew Kombe told The Mast that his client has been arrested and charged on two counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



“Mr Chitotela has been formerly arrested on two counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In the first count he is charged for being in possession of property No.3770/M/IBEX HILL. Property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In the second count, he has been charged for being in possession of K500.000 withdrawn from RKC Tours and Guide Limited suspected to be proceeds of crime,” said Kombe. “Police have not granted him bond. He remains detained at Ridgeway Police Post.” -Diamond TV