ACC ARRESTS NDOZO LODGE OWNER, WIFE, SON FOR CORRUPTION

The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Ndozo Lodges Proprietor Chrint Sichamba and Co-shareholders of Mulozi Trading Limited, Eudora Nambela and David Sichamba for corruption involving over K781 million and more than US $10 million.

Chrint Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and his son David, have all been arrested and charged for possession of 140 properties suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010, of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Sichamba 46, of plot 401a/5 Mimosa, Chilanga has been charged with 26 counts of

possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Details are that Mr. Sichamba did possess properties ranging from bare land, double

and single storey buildings, houses, flats, warehouse, shops, office space, chicken run,

piggery and fish ponds. These properties are valued at K287.2 million and are alllocated in Lusaka and Chilanga districts.

Mr. Sichamba also did possess K11million and US $5.4 million in his bank account domiciled at Investrust Bank PLC and Standard Chartered Bank.

Eudora Nambela 37, of the same residence, has been charged with 39 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The properties are valued at K287 million and cash in the bank amounting to K1 million. The properties include; houses, shops, offices, warehouse and motor vehicles.

Sichamba’s son David 29, also a Director of Mulozi Trading Limited has been charged

with 41 counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The

properties are valued at K195.1 million. David was also found in possession of US $ 4.6

million in his bank account domiciled at Investrust Bank PLC.

The Commission believes that the said properties were acquired using suspected

proceeds of crime.

The trio are expected to appear before Court on 31st August 2022.

Timothy Moono

PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER