ACC Arrests Former Ministry Of Defence Director Of Human Resource For Corrupt Practices Involving $400 Million

ACC ARRESTS FORMER MINISTRY OF DEFENCE ACTING DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCE AND ADMINISTRATION FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Ministry of Defence Acting Director of Human Resource and Administration and also a member of Ministerial Procurement Committee for the same Ministry John Phiri for corrupt practices involving US$400, 000, 000.00.

Mr. John Phiri, 58, of plot 1539/32A/E Obama area in Lusaka has been charged with one (1) count of Willful Failure to Comply with the Applicable law and Procedure contrary to section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012.



Details are that John Phiri whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January 2017 and 31st July 2017 in Lusaka, being Acting Director of Human Resource and Administration for the Ministry of Defence, and also a member of Ministerial Procurement Committee, did willfully fail to comply with the applicable law and procedure in the manner he approved the award of the tender number MOD/MPC/024-17 relating to the procurement of the modernization of the Defence forces program which included the G650 ER Presidential Jet, at a contract price of Four Hundred Million United States Dollars (US$ 400,000,000.00) to Elbit Systems Limited.

Mr. Phiri has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

TIMOTHY MOONO

HEAD – CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS