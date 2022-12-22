ACC AWARDS POLICE OFFICER FOR TURNING DOWN A BRIBE

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has rewarded a police officer who turned down a K50,000 bribe from Electricity cables vandals .

Sergant Noel Phiri who is under Protective Unit was this morning among public officers that were awarded by ACC’ s Integrity Awards for the year 2022 which were held at Southern Sun Hotel.



Speaking during the awards, Secretary toCabinet Mr. Patrick Kangwa stressed the need in the fight against corruption.

“The fight is not solely for the Anti-Corruption Commission but requires collective action,” he said.



The Secretary to the Cabinet challenged all citizens to consciously live up to the slogan which states that, “the fight against corruption begins with me” and not leave the fight against corruption to law enforcement officers alone.



At the same function, representing the Inspector General of Police was Commissioner of Police In-charge of Administration Mr. Auxensio Daka, who stated that such an act in the recognition and awarding of brave officers is very encouraging and has urged all officers to emulate Sergeant Phiri.

Mr. Daka pledged to scoop the overall award in the 2023 Integrity awards for public institutions.