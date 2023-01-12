ACC BOARD CHAIRPERSON URGES THE ZAMBIA POLICE COMMAND TO FIGHT CORRUPTION

Anti- Corruption Commission Zambia Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye SC today delivered a presentation during the official opening of Zambia Police Service’s Annual Commanders Conference under the theme: “Enhancing Service Delivery Through Reforms”.

Speaking during the event he urged the ZPS Command to fight corruption as it is a serious drain on national resources, impedes development and leads to reduction in the quality of health care, public safety and education.

The Guest of Honour Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwimbu advised the Police Command to ensure that crime prevention strategies and measures are enhanced and consolidate on the gains made so far regarding community policing initiatives.

Other dignitaries that presented during the event are Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Gilbert Phiri SC, the Attorney General Mr Mulilo Kabesha SC and the Chairperson of Police Service Commission Dr. Peter Machungwa.