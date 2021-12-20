ACC MUST STOP IT!-HON. BRIAN KAMBITA

ACC can’t summon Munir over his bribery claims, he enjoys immunity in Parley – UPND lawmaker

By Ulande Nkomesha

ZAMBEZI East UPND member of parliament Brian Kambita says the Anti-Corruption Commission cannot summon Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu over his bribery remarks because he enjoys immunity in the House.

And ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the Commission will not comment on Zulu’s remarks.

While debating Head 87 for the Anti Corruption Commission in Parliament, Wednesday, Zulu ….

